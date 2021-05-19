News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Dravid, Ganguly impacted Buttler's career

How Dravid, Ganguly impacted Buttler's career

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 19, 2021 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly smashed 183, while Rahul Dravid hit 145 as the duo stitched together a mammoth partnership of 318 runs for the second wicket to set up an easy victory for India against Sri Lanka, at Taunton, on May 26, 1999. Photograph: Reuters

England's swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler says Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's big hundreds in the 1999 World Cup match against Sri Lanka had an 'incredible impact' on him.

 

The duo of Ganguly and Dravid had stitched together a mammoth partnership of 318 runs for the second wicket to set up an easy victory for India at Taunton, on May 26, 1999.

That was long before the T20 revolution took the game by storm but, on that day in Taunton, sixes and fours rained down from the blades of the two Indian batsmen, something the destructive Buttler often does these days.

"Those were my formative years and watching that game with Ganguly and Dravid scoring big hundreds had an incredible impact," Buttler told Cricbuzz.

He was surprised by the massive Indian presence in the crowd for a match in England.

"India versus Sri Lanka in 1999 World Cup was my first experience of seeing Indian crowds and that ignites the fire of how passionate people are about the game and how cool it would be to play in a World Cup," added Buttler.

Buttler looked in good form for Rajasthan Royals in the now-suspended IPL 2021, including scoring a scintillating 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Considered one of England's finest limited overs batsman, Buttler was instrumental in guiding them to the 2019 World Cup victory at home, and is expected to play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Washington's father is keeping him safe from COVID
How Washington's father is keeping him safe from COVID
Priya Punia loses mother to Covid
Priya Punia loses mother to Covid
And Agastya Pandya starts walking!
And Agastya Pandya starts walking!
PM does aerial survey of Tauktae's damage in Gujarat
PM does aerial survey of Tauktae's damage in Gujarat
PIX: Navy brings 125 rescuees from barge to Mumbai
PIX: Navy brings 125 rescuees from barge to Mumbai
Morgan Stanley: 'We are overweight on India equities'
Morgan Stanley: 'We are overweight on India equities'
Why Federer can't even think of winning French Open
Why Federer can't even think of winning French Open

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Watch out England! Harmanpreet hits the nets...

Watch out England! Harmanpreet hits the nets...

There is optimism for 'full crowds' for Ashes series

There is optimism for 'full crowds' for Ashes series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use