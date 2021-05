May 19, 2021 08:14 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur launched her preparations for the tour of England next month by vigorously training in the nets.

The hard-hitting batsman can be seen honing her skills with a nets session in a picturesque location surrounded by lush green fields.

'Chalo fer challiye,' Harmanpreet captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Indian team will travel to England next month for a one-off Test, starting on June 16, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.