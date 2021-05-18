News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Priya Punia loses mother to Covid

Priya Punia loses mother to Covid

By Rediff Cricket
May 18, 2021 17:13 IST
IMAGE: Priya Punia with her mother Saroj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Punia/Instagram
 

India women's cricketer Priya Punia's mother Saroj passed away due to COVID-19 in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old batter is part of the Indian team who will travel to England for a multi-format series in June and July.

The Indian players begin their quarantine in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of their England tour.

'Today I realized why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom. Love you always,' Priya said in her Instagram post.

'Some truth in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom.'

Earlier this month, her India team-mate Veda Krishnamurthy lost her elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar to COVID-19 two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.

