On this day in 1999: Ganguly, Dravid thrashed Lanka in Taunton

Source:

Edited By:

May 26, 2020 15:24 IST

It was on May 26, 1999, when Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid formed a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in the 50-over World Cup.

The duo achieved the feat in the group stage match against Sri Lanka played at Taunton.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India got off to a bad start as the side lost opener Sadagoppan Ramesh (5) in the very first over of the innings.

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid during their world-record stand in Taunton in 1999. Photograph: Reuters/Files Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid during their world-record stand in Taunton in 1999.

However, Ganguly and Dravid then got together at the crease and went on to form a 318-run stand.

Ganguly played a knock of 183 runs studded with 17 fours and 7 sixes while Dravid scored 145 runs with the help of 17 fours and one six.

Their heroics enabled India to post a total of 373/6 in the allotted fifty overs.

India then went on to easily win the match by 157 runs as the side bowled out Sri Lanka for just 216 runs with Robin Singh scalping five wickets.

This stand between Dravid and Ganguly is the fourth highest partnership in the history of ODI cricket.

India however failed to make the semi-final of the 1999 World Cup, bowing out in the Super Sixes.