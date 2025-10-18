HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hope They Don't Play Too Well': Marsh on Kohli, Rohit

Hope They Don't Play Too Well': Marsh on Kohli, Rohit

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 18, 2025 14:29 IST

x

Mitch Marsh

IMAGE: Australia captain Mitch Marsh. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ahead of the first ODI against India, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hopes that India's legendary duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, don't go overboard with their performances in the three-match ODI series starting from October 19.

This series marks the return of Rohit and Virat, two Indian heavyweights who will be seen in action for the first time in the Indian jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.
Marsh reflected on his experiences facing Kohli and Rohit throughout his career and noted that the series presents an exceptional opportunity for Australian fans to see Kohli and Rohit in action.

 

"I had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot through the journey. They are obviously legends of the game. Virat, especially in this white-ball format, is the greatest chaser ever.

"I think you can see why the ticket sales are so high and why a lot of people are coming to watch them. And if it is their last time on Australian soil, I hope they enjoy it and I hope people can witness, not too much great cricket from them, but witness two of the greats playing in Australia," Mitchell Marsh told the media on Saturday.

Since India last played a bilateral series against Australia in their home territory just before the ODI World Cup in 2023, 'Ro-Ko' have been sensational. Rohit has featured in 23 ODIs, scoring 1,137 runs at an average of 49.43 and an astonishing strike rate of 123.45, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 131. His performances also include an incredible 2023 WC campaign at home, ending as the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.27, with a century and three fifties, striking at over 125.

In the unbeaten ICC Champions Trophy campaign for India, he made 180 runs in five innings, including a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand.
Virat, on the other hand, has slammed 1,154 runs in 22 matches since then, averaging 64.11. While his strike rate is 88.56, including four centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 117.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Won't be shy to approach them for advice: Gill
Won't be shy to approach them for advice: Gill
Will India Take Revenge For November 19, 2023?
Will India Take Revenge For November 19, 2023?
'Cowardly Attack': Afghanistan Pull Out of Pakistan Series
'Cowardly Attack': Afghanistan Pull Out of Pakistan Series
Rashid, Naib Back ACB's Call to Withdraw from Pak Series
Rashid, Naib Back ACB's Call to Withdraw from Pak Series
HISTORIC! Jyothi Vennam claims bronze at World Cup Final
HISTORIC! Jyothi Vennam claims bronze at World Cup Final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali Event1:35

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali...

Manisha Rani Wreaks Havoc with Her Stunning Look at Diwali Bash!1:00

Manisha Rani Wreaks Havoc with Her Stunning Look at...

Nia Sharma's Sizzling Diwali Look Breaks the Internet!1:04

Nia Sharma's Sizzling Diwali Look Breaks the Internet!

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO