Will India Take Revenge For November 19, 2023?

There has never been a more entertaining rivalry in modern day cricket than that of India and Australia.
Over four decades, the India-Australia ODI rivalry has mirrored the evolution of both teams, from Australia's supremacy in the 2000s to India's resurgence post-2010.
The 2020s shows parity, India's batting depth equal to Australia's fast-bowling might. ICC tournaments continue to tilt the big moments toward Australia, but the gap has never been narrower.
Come Sunday, this rivalry will be renewed as Shubman Gill will commence his first assignment as ODI captain in the opening game of the three match series at the Optus stadium in Perth.
India vs Australia
Longest Winning Streak
Australia: 6 series (2000 to 2008)
India's Best Run
3 series (2017 to 2019)
Most Decisive Win
Australia 4-1 (2015/16)
Closest Contests
3-2 series (1986/87, 2018/19, 2018/19 again)
- India and Australia will face off in a landmark 100th ODI between both teams on Australian soil.
India vs Australia - ODI Head-to-Head
Last Match: March 4, 2025: India won by 4 wickets
India's ODI Performance in Australia
• Matches Played: 54
• India Wins: 14
• Australia Wins: 38
• No Results: 2
Match records till March 2025
India vs Australia
ODI Rivalry: 1980 to 2025
Data compiled till March 2025
How have India fared at the venues for the coming ODI series?
Team India, and especially Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will draw in massive crowds from Australia's booming Indian communities in Perth, Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).
The first ODI of the series will be the first-ever 50-over match between the two sides in Perth.
India's record in Adelaide is sub-par, having played six games, winning just two and losing four.
India have played the most ODIs vs Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground -- 25 to be precise. But again, their win-loss record is nothing to write home about. India have won just four, with one match ending with no result.
India vs Australia ODI Rivalry
Last 20 Matches Head-to-Head Showdown
INDIA
Victories
Win Rate: 50%
AUSTRALIA
Victories
Win Rate: 50%
Match Distribution
Recent Encounters
MOST RECENTIndia won by 4 wickets
Dubai, March 4, 2025
PREVIOUSAustralia won by 6 wickets
Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023
Perfect Equilibrium
Total Matches: 20 ODIs ' Ties/No Results: 0 ' Overall Perfectly Balanced
The rivalry between India and Australia in ODIs remains one of the most competitive, with both teams showing equal dominance in their last 20 encounters.
Australia have always been a tough team to beat in their backyard and if one factors in their strong home ODI record where they've won 6 of last 10 ODIs vs India, Gill and Co will not have it easy.
But then again, Australia know India's chances cannot be shrugged off. It will prudent for them to remember that it was a Kohli-led India that broke their streak of 19 consecutive ODI wins at home, back in 2016 in Sydney.
Home vs Away Pattern
|VENUE
|INDIA WINS
|AUSTRALIA WINS
|IN INDIA
|7
|6
|IN AUSTRALIA
|3
|8
|NEUTRAL VENUES
|3
|5
Gill's captaincy will be keenly scrutinised against his predecessor Rohit Sharma, who had led India to the Champions Trophy win earlier this year in March.
Rohit and Virat Kohli will hog the spotlight as this could be their last sojourn Down Under, but more so because of their love affair with Australia.
Take, for instance, Rohit's ODI numbers vs Australia.
Boasting a strike rate of 94, Rohit has enjoyed sending the Australian bowlers into orbit and testimony to that is him hitting most sixes against them -- 64 sixes vs Australia.
Rohit also has 31 Player of the match awards against Australia, bested only by Kohli who has 37 to his name!
If Rohit's overall record against Australia is impressive, his record in Australia could just leave one gobsmacked!
He has 1,328 runs in 30 ODIs with an average of 53.12 with 5 centuries!
Further proof that Rohit enjoys batting in Australia is the fact that he has four of the top six individual ODI scores against the Aussies.
Kohli's record in Australia is equally awesome. In 29 matches he has 1,237 runs at an average of 51.90 with 5 centuries and a strike rate of 94.
"ROHIT ROCKS IN AUSTRALI
Highest ODI Scores for India vs Australia in Australia
|Rank
|Player
|Score
|1️⃣
|Rohit Sharma
|171*
|2️⃣
|Yuvraj Singh
|139
|3️⃣
|Rohit Sharma
|138
|4️⃣
|Rohit Sharma
|133
|5️⃣
|Shikhar Dhawan
|126
|6️⃣
|Rohit Sharma
|124
Rohit Sharma dominates the list with four of India's top six ODI scores against Australia Down Under.
As India and Australia prepare to add another chapter to their storied rivalry, the balance of power has rarely looked more even.
With Gill stepping into his first ODI captaincy assignment and stalwarts Rohit and Kohli possibly making their final appearances Down Under, the stage is set for a fascinating blend of transition and nostalgia