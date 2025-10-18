Will India Take Revenge For November 19, 2023?

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc and Travis Head with Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy during a media photo-op at the Optus stadium in Perth, October 17, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

There has never been a more entertaining rivalry in modern day cricket than that of India and Australia.

Over four decades, the India-Australia ODI rivalry has mirrored the evolution of both teams, from Australia's supremacy in the 2000s to India's resurgence post-2010.

The 2020s shows parity, India's batting depth equal to Australia's fast-bowling might. ICC tournaments continue to tilt the big moments toward Australia, but the gap has never been narrower.

Come Sunday, this rivalry will be renewed as Shubman Gill will commence his first assignment as ODI captain in the opening game of the three match series at the Optus stadium in Perth.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates running out Alex Carey in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, December 2, 2020. India won that match but lost the series 1-2. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

India vs Australia Longest Winning Streak Australia: 6 series (2000 to 2008) India's Best Run 3 series (2017 to 2019) Most Decisive Win Australia 4-1 (2015/16) Closest Contests 3-2 series (1986/87, 2018/19, 2018/19 again) .

India and Australia will face off in a landmark 100th ODI between both teams on Australian soil.

India vs Australia - ODI Head-to-Head 152 Total ODIs 58 India Wins 84 Australia Wins 10 No Result/Ties Last Match: March 4, 2025: India won by 4 wickets India's ODI Performance in Australia • Matches Played: 54

• India Wins: 14 • Australia Wins: 38 • No Results: 2 Match records till March 2025

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will lead India in his maiden assignment as ODI captain in the ODI series starting in Perth on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India vs Australia ODI Rivalry: 1980 to 2025 Total Series/Tournaments: 55 Australia won: 27 India won: 13 Others: 15 (multi-nation or other winners) India's Win %: 32% Australia's Win %: 49% Data compiled till March 2025

How have India fared at the venues for the coming ODI series?

Team India, and especially Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will draw in massive crowds from Australia's booming Indian communities in Perth, Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

The first ODI of the series will be the first-ever 50-over match between the two sides in Perth.

India's record in Adelaide is sub-par, having played six games, winning just two and losing four.

India have played the most ODIs vs Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground -- 25 to be precise. But again, their win-loss record is nothing to write home about. India have won just four, with one match ending with no result.

India vs Australia ODI Rivalry

Last 20 Matches Head-to-Head Showdown

INDIA 10 Victories Win Rate: 50% AUSTRALIA 10 Victories Win Rate: 50%

Match Distribution 10 Wins 10 Wins

Recent Encounters MOST RECENT India won by 4 wickets India won by 4 wickets ✓ WIN Dubai, March 4, 2025 PREVIOUS Australia won by 6 wickets Australia won by 6 wickets ✓ WIN Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023

Perfect Equilibrium Total Matches: 20 ODIs ' Ties/No Results: 0 ' Overall Perfectly Balanced The rivalry between India and Australia in ODIs remains one of the most competitive, with both teams showing equal dominance in their last 20 encounters.

Australia have always been a tough team to beat in their backyard and if one factors in their strong home ODI record where they've won 6 of last 10 ODIs vs India, Gill and Co will not have it easy.

But then again, Australia know India's chances cannot be shrugged off. It will prudent for them to remember that it was a Kohli-led India that broke their streak of 19 consecutive ODI wins at home, back in 2016 in Sydney.

Home vs Away Pattern

VENUE INDIA WINS AUSTRALIA WINS IN INDIA 7 6 IN AUSTRALIA 3 8 NEUTRAL VENUES 3 5

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with Rohit Sharma at the India nets session, October 17, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Gill's captaincy will be keenly scrutinised against his predecessor Rohit Sharma, who had led India to the Champions Trophy win earlier this year in March.

Rohit and Virat Kohli will hog the spotlight as this could be their last sojourn Down Under, but more so because of their love affair with Australia.

Take, for instance, Rohit's ODI numbers vs Australia.

Boasting a strike rate of 94, Rohit has enjoyed sending the Australian bowlers into orbit and testimony to that is him hitting most sixes against them -- 64 sixes vs Australia.

Rohit also has 31 Player of the match awards against Australia, bested only by Kohli who has 37 to his name!

If Rohit's overall record against Australia is impressive, his record in Australia could just leave one gobsmacked!

He has 1,328 runs in 30 ODIs with an average of 53.12 with 5 centuries!

Further proof that Rohit enjoys batting in Australia is the fact that he has four of the top six individual ODI scores against the Aussies.

Kohli's record in Australia is equally awesome. In 29 matches he has 1,237 runs at an average of 51.90 with 5 centuries and a strike rate of 94.

"ROHIT ROCKS IN AUSTRALI Highest ODI Scores for India vs Australia in Australia Rank Player Score 1️⃣ Rohit Sharma 171* 2️⃣ Yuvraj Singh 139 3️⃣ Rohit Sharma 138 4️⃣ Rohit Sharma 133 5️⃣ Shikhar Dhawan 126 6️⃣ Rohit Sharma 124 Rohit Sharma dominates the list with four of India's top six ODI scores against Australia Down Under.

As India and Australia prepare to add another chapter to their storied rivalry, the balance of power has rarely looked more even.

With Gill stepping into his first ODI captaincy assignment and stalwarts Rohit and Kohli possibly making their final appearances Down Under, the stage is set for a fascinating blend of transition and nostalgia