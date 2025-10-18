Rashid, Naib Back ACB's Call to Withdraw from Pak Series

Afghan Cricketers Unite Behind ACB After Fatal Airstrike.

'The killing of players and civilians is not honour -- it is the deepest disgrace. Long live Afghanistan.'

IMAGE: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan lashed out at Pakistan and stated that such "unjust" and "unlawful actions" constitute a "grave violation" of human rights.

Three Afghanistani cricketers among eight people have been killed and seven hurt in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, Tolo News reported on Friday

'I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage,' he posted on X.

'It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else.'

Former captain Gulbadin Naib too expressed his strong condemnation of the incident.

'We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers.

'This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence.but it will never break the Afghan spirit,' said Naib.

Seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi was anger personified in a post on his X handle: 'The massacre of innocent civilians and our domestic cricket players by these oppressors is a heinous, unforgivable crime. May Almighty Allah grant the martyrs the highest place in Paradise, humiliate the perpetrators, and subject them to His wrath. The killing of players and civilians is not honour -- it is the deepest disgrace. Long live Afghanistan!'

All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari said the attack has left the cricketing fraternity and Afghanistan in sorrow.

'I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of the heroic players of Argoon district of Paktika, who were brutally attacked by the Pakistani military regime after a friendly cricket match.

'The incident is a great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika. We will never forget their memory and sacrifice,' he wrote on X.

Opener Sediqullah Atal also supported the ACB's decision to withdraw from the tri-series.

“Deeply saddened by Pakistan's attacks on Afghan civilians, women, children, and young cricketers. Such inhuman acts must not be ignored. I fully support the Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision,” said Atal in his social media account.