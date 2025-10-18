Won't be shy to approach them for advice: Gill

'(On equation with Rohit Sharma) I think the narrative outside is different, but among us, nothing has changed.'

IMAGE: Gill's first assignment as ODI skipper after replacing Rohit Sharma, a decision that was made earlier this month. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday hailed the experience and skills of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while stating that he won't be shy of approaching the veteran duo for advice.

This will be Gill's first assignment as ODI skipper after replacing Rohit Sharma. India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is.

The first ODI between India and Australia will take place on Sunday in Perth at the Optus Stadium.

As India prepare for a high-stakes ODI series, all eyes naturally turn to Rohit and Kohli as this series marks their return since the title-winning ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.

"Yes, definitely the kind of skills and experience they bring to the team is massive, and they are probably the best white ball players in the world, " Shubman Gill told the media.

"These are the kind of players I used to idolise when I was a kid. The kind of game they used to play, the hunger they had that inspired me, it's a big honour for me to lead such legends of the game, learn from them. I won't be shy in taking any suggestions in difficult situations from them during the series, " he said.

He also expressed excitement in following the legacy of former Indian captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit before stepping into his first assignment as ODI skipper.

"(On equation with Rohit Sharma) I think the narrative outside is different, but among us, nothing has changed. Everything is the same as it was before, and that is very helpful.

"Whatever they feel -- their experience, whatever they have learned, whether by reading the pitch or any situation -- I go to them and ask what they think, how they would do it if they were in my place. I like knowing people's thoughts and then, based on my own understanding of the game, I make my decisions accordingly," Gill added.

Speaking of the weight of expectations he carries, Gill added: "Definitely very exciting, big shoes for me to fill in carrying the legacy forward of first Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), then Virat bhai (Virat Kohli), and Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) has left for us. I had numerous conversations with Rohit and Virat about how to take the team forward, and those leanings and experiences will help our team," he concluded.