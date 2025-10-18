HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HISTORIC! Jyothi Vennam claims bronze at World Cup Final

HISTORIC! Jyothi Vennam claims bronze at World Cup Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 18, 2025 11:06 IST

Jyoth Surekha Vennam went down narrowly to world No 1 Andrea Becerra in the semifinals after a closely-fought contest

IMAGE: Jyoth Surekha Vennam went down narrowly to world No 1 Andrea Becerra in the semifinals after a closely-fought contest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Olympics.com

Decorated Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam on Saturday became the first Indian woman compound archer to win a medal at the World Cup Final, clinching the bronze with a flawless performance in Nanjing, China, on Saturday.

The reigning Asian Games champion was at her imperious best against world No 2 Ella Gibson of Great Britain, shooting 15 perfect arrows to prevail 150-145 and secure her maiden podium finish in the tournament.

 

The eight-archer World Cup season finale saw the 29-year-old Indian begin with a confident 143-140 win over Alexis Ruiz of the USA in the quarterfinals.

Jyothi, however, went down narrowly to world No 1 Andrea Becerra of Mexico 143-145 in the semifinals after a closely-fought contest.

Jyothi briefly led by one point after the third end (87-86) but Becerra hit three 10s in the fourth end to edge ahead 116-115 and sealed the final spot by taking the fifth end 29-28, as the Indian fell just short of her best finish.

The 2021 World Championship silver medallist, however, bounced back in style in the bronze medal match, reeling off 15 consecutive 10s across five ends to outclass Gibson and end her campaign on a high.

This was Jyothi's third appearance at the World Cup Final, having earlier competed at the Tlaxcala (2022) and Hermosillo (2023) editions, where she had exited in the opening round.

India had another qualifier in the women's compound section, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, who made an opening-round exit after losing 142-145 to Mariana Bernal of Mexico.

In the men's compound section, Rishabh Yadav is the lone Indian in contention and will open his campaign against South Korea's Kim Jongho later in the day.

No Indian has qualified in the recurve section.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
