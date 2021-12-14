News
Honoured to be donning the India jersey: Panchal

Honoured to be donning the India jersey: Panchal

December 14, 2021 12:37 IST
IMAGE: Priyank Panchal, who made first class debut in 2008, boasts of an impressive tally of 7,011 runs in 100 matches at an average of 45 with 24 centuries to his name. Photograph: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal, who replaced the injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Test series in South Africa, said he is honoured to get a call-up to the Indian team.

 

"Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me @BCCI. Looking forward to the series!" he tweeted.

31-year-old Panchal, who made first class debut in 2008, boasts of an impressive tally of 7,011 runs in 100 matches at an average of 45 with 24 centuries to his name.

"Exactly after 100 first class matches and nearly after one and half decade in domestic cricket, @PKpanchal9 has finally got a chance to prove himself in Test . Best wishes bhai," tweeted former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

"Having played with him, I have seen his remarkable consistency and hunger for runs. But the best quality about @PKpanchal9 is that, he a great team mate. Congratulations young man. Finally you have got your opportunity. Best wishes for the tour. #priyankpanchal," said former India pacer RP Singh on Twitter.

