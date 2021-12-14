Dubai U-19 spinner Harshit picks 6 wickets in an over!

IMAGE: Spinner Harshit Seth represents Dubai Cricket Council Starlets. Photograph: Harshit Seth/Facebook

Dubai teenager Harshit Seth, on November 28, achieved a unique landmark of picking up a double hat-trick – a wicket of every ball in his over – in the six-team Under-19 Karwan Global Twenty20 League tournament.

Seth, a left-arm spinner representing Dubai Cricket Council Starlets, bagged eight wickets against Pakistan side Hyderabad Hawks Academy RCG to help his team to a comfortable victory in Ajman, reported Gulf News.

Four of his dismissals were bowled, three adjudged leg-before wicket while one batsman was out caught, underlining Seth’s control and accuracy. He is a grade 11 student who trains at the Dubai Gems Modern Academy and started out as a pacer.

“I didn’t expect it (the record). Never thought any bowler would ever get six wickets (in an over). I just wanted to keep bowling as if I didn’t get any wicket and not think about it,” Seth told the newspaper.

Incidentally, picking up six consecutive wickets in an over has never been achieved in international cricket. Recently, New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in Test history to scalp all 10 wickets in an innings during the second Test against India in Mumbai.

Naturally, the tantalising prospect of bowling an over that dreams are made of played on the youngster’s mind before hurling his sixth delivery.

“No, I was not under any pressure,” Seth added.

“I was a bit nervous when I prepared to bowl the sixth ball. But I didn’t want to get greedy because when you start going for wickets, then things could go wrong. So I didn’t want to go for the wicket; just wanted to stick to the basics of a good line and length. That got me the wickets.”