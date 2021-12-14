News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dubai U-19 spinner Harshit picks 6 wickets in an over!

Dubai U-19 spinner Harshit picks 6 wickets in an over!

By Rediff sports
December 14, 2021 08:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spinner Harshit Seth

IMAGE: Spinner Harshit Seth represents Dubai Cricket Council Starlets. Photograph: Harshit Seth/Facebook

Dubai teenager Harshit Seth, on November 28, achieved a unique landmark of picking up a double hat-trick – a wicket of every ball in his over – in the six-team Under-19 Karwan Global Twenty20 League tournament.

 

Seth, a left-arm spinner representing Dubai Cricket Council Starlets, bagged eight wickets against Pakistan side Hyderabad Hawks Academy RCG to help his team to a comfortable victory in Ajman, reported Gulf News.

Four of his dismissals were bowled, three adjudged leg-before wicket while one batsman was out caught, underlining Seth’s control and accuracy. He is a grade 11 student who trains at the Dubai Gems Modern Academy and started out as a pacer.

“I didn’t expect it (the record). Never thought any bowler would ever get six wickets (in an over). I just wanted to keep bowling as if I didn’t get any wicket and not think about it,” Seth told the newspaper.

Incidentally, picking up six consecutive wickets in an over has never been achieved in international cricket. Recently, New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in Test history to scalp all 10 wickets in an innings during the second Test against India in Mumbai.

Naturally, the tantalising prospect of bowling an over that dreams are made of played on the youngster’s mind before hurling his sixth delivery.

“No, I was not under any pressure,” Seth added.

“I was a bit nervous when I prepared to bowl the sixth ball. But I didn’t want to get greedy because when you start going for wickets, then things could go wrong. So I didn’t want to go for the wicket; just wanted to stick to the basics of a good line and length. That got me the wickets.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Ajay Singh bags India's third weightlifting gold
Ajay Singh bags India's third weightlifting gold
Rohit wants India teammates to ignore outside noise
Rohit wants India teammates to ignore outside noise
Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests
Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests
Mutual funds you must buy, hold or exit
Mutual funds you must buy, hold or exit
India to host Afghanistan for three ODIs in March 2022
India to host Afghanistan for three ODIs in March 2022
Man United's league game postponed due to COVID-19
Man United's league game postponed due to COVID-19
Nagaland: 'The scars will take years to heal'
Nagaland: 'The scars will take years to heal'

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

Twenty new athletes added to 2024 Games' TOPS list

Twenty new athletes added to 2024 Games' TOPS list

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances