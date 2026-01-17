History beckons NZ in Indore, but focus is on process

'India is a very tough place to play and they are an incredible side. A white-ball series here is completely different and very few teams have managed to do that.'

IMAGE: According to all-rounder Glenn Phillips, staying at present remains the key for New Zealand, who are on the verge of registering their maiden ODI series win in India. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips said the chance to script another chapter of history in India was "pretty cool" but stressed that his side would rely on process and adaptability rather than emotion as they eye a rare white-ball series success against a formidable host.

New Zealand achieved a historic Test series triumph in India in October 2024, when they became the first touring side to win in India after 69 years, sealing a 3-0 clean sweep following their first Test win on Indian soil since 1988.

Phillips said that achievement served as quiet inspiration but warned against drawing direct parallels between red-ball success and the challenge ahead in the limited-over format.

"Opportunities to make history are very few and far between and they're pretty cool. But focusing on that doesn't really help with anything. As professionals, we try to treat every moment like any other day," Phillips said on the eve of the series-deciding game in Indore on Sunday.

Phillips underlined the scale of the challenge in white-ball cricket, despite recent Test series triumphs.

"India is a very tough place to play and they are an incredible side. A white-ball series here is completely different and very few teams have managed to do that,” he said.

Reiterating New Zealand's approach, Phillips said staying at present remained the key.

"For us it's about taking every game one step at a time, trying to be where our feet are and putting out our best performance every time we show up," he said.

Turning to conditions at the Holkar Stadium, Phillips felt dew could play a decisive role later in the evening, especially with the current playing regulations.

"With the humidity around, it could get pretty wet as the air cools down. Keeping only one ball after 34 overs changes the dynamic — it can get softer and heavier,” he noted.

Phillips said Indore's reputation as a high-scoring venue and its relatively smaller boundaries meant adaptability would again be crucial.

"The pitch looks fantastic and traditionally it's been a bit of a run-fest here, but every surface behaves differently. Anyone who says they know exactly what the pitch will do a day before is probably talking rubbish."

With conditions likely to evolve quickly, Phillips said New Zealand's focus would remain on execution rather than occasion.

"If we do what we do best and adapt to whatever's in front of us, hopefully that gives us the best chance of a good result,” he added.

Widely regarded as one of the most athletic fielders in international cricket, Phillips said his catching ability was largely down to mindset and willingness to commit fully for the team.

"It mostly comes down to attitude and being willing to throw myself around for the team. I've probably been given a bit of a gift genetically to be able to dive and be athletic, and it's my responsibility to use that," he said, while admitting luck also played its part.

Asked to pick his best catches, Phillips said it was a close call between dismissing Marcus Stoinis in the World Cup in Australia and diving efforts to remove Ollie Pope or Marius Louw in New Zealand.

On comparisons with India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Phillips played down the debate.

"It's pretty hard to judge fielders. It all depends on the opportunities you're given," he said, adding that he was content to let others make comparisons.