Sooryavanshi counters chaos with blazing fifty vs Bangladesh

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/X

With wickets falling all around him, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left to carry the weight of India’s innings almost on his own in U19 World Cup against Bangladesh in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The young opener has watched partners come and go as Bangladesh kept the pressure firmly on in the Under-19 World Cup group-stage match.

The latest blow came in the 10th over when Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim Tamim removed Vihaan Malhotra for 7 off 24 balls, leaving Sooryavanshi once again stranded at one end.

Earlier, Al Fahad had set the tone with a double strike, dismissing Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre for 6 off 12 balls and Vedant Trivedi for a duck in back-to-back deliveries.

After a shaky start, the task is clear for Sooryavanshi -- slow things down, absorb the pressure and try to piece together a recovery. He has been joined by Abhigyan Kundu, and the pair will look to provide India with some much-needed stability.

Suryavanshi sent it down to long-on for a single to bring up a superb fifty off just 30 balls, with India 67/3 after 13 overs.

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss following a brief delay -- and the two captains skipped the customary handshake.