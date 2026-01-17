HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sooryavanshi counters chaos with blazing fifty vs Bangladesh

Sooryavanshi counters chaos with blazing fifty vs Bangladesh

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2026 14:14 IST

x

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/X

With wickets falling all around him, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left to carry the weight of India’s innings almost on his own in U19 World Cup against Bangladesh in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The young opener has watched partners come and go as Bangladesh kept the pressure firmly on in the Under-19 World Cup group-stage match.

 

The latest blow came in the 10th over when Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim Tamim removed Vihaan Malhotra for 7 off 24 balls, leaving Sooryavanshi once again stranded at one end.

Earlier, Al Fahad had set the tone with a double strike, dismissing Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre for 6 off 12 balls and Vedant Trivedi for a duck in back-to-back deliveries.

After a shaky start, the task is clear for Sooryavanshi -- slow things down, absorb the pressure and try to piece together a recovery. He has been joined by Abhigyan Kundu, and the pair will look to provide India with some much-needed stability.

Suryavanshi sent it down to long-on for a single to bring up a superb fifty off just 30 balls, with India 67/3 after 13 overs.

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss following a brief delay -- and the two captains skipped the customary handshake.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss
U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
SEE: Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
SEE: Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
Warner slams 10th T20 ton, edges past Kohli
Warner slams 10th T20 ton, edges past Kohli
Bishnoi, Iyer added to India squad for NZ T20s
Bishnoi, Iyer added to India squad for NZ T20s

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

World famous Jallikattu begins in Alanganallur on the third day of Pongal2:06

World famous Jallikattu begins in Alanganallur on the...

Drone visuals show thrilling final round of Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai1:59

Drone visuals show thrilling final round of Palamedu...

WATCH: Javed Akhtar Celebrates 81st birthday with special message0:19

WATCH: Javed Akhtar Celebrates 81st birthday with special...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO