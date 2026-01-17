WPL: Lanning, Litchfield fifties fire UP Warriorz to 187 vs MI

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 17, 2026 17:05 IST

Lanning-Litchfield

IMAGE: Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield of UP Warriorz put up 119 runs for the second wicket against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: WPL/X

SCORECARD

Captain Meg Lanning and fellow Australian Phoebe Litchfield struck dominating half centuries as UP Warriorz posted 187 for 8 to against a butter-fingered Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League match, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Lanning (70) and Litchfield (61) shared 119 runs for the second wicket off just 76 balls after Kiran Navgire failed for the fifth time, getting out in the opening over for a first-ball duck.

Opener Navgire wasted one more chance after scores of 1, 5, 0, 10 as she attempted to drive an in-swinging delivery from Nicola Carey only to see her wickets cart-wheeling.

But Australian great Lanning and compatriot rising star Litchfield made light of Navgire's indiscretion with a stunning exhibition of aggressive batting.

Litchfield smashed seven boundaries and three maximums from 37 balls for her 61 before she was out in the 13th over at the team score of 124 for 2.

Lanning, who faced 45 balls for her 70 and struck 11 fours and two sixes, followed suit in the next over. UP Warriorz were 136 for 3 then.

 

Harleen Deol (25 off 16 balls) and Chloe Tryon (21 off 13 balls) made useful contribution towards the end.

Amelia Kerr (3/28) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/22) were the most successful Mumbai bowlers.

Mumbai dropped at least five catches in a sloppy fielding show.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
