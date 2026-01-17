HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PTV break 232-year-old record for lowest total defended

Source: PTI
January 17, 2026 18:11 IST

Shan Masood

IMAGE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, led by Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood, lost to PTV by two runs, who successfully defended 40 runs to win the President’s Trophy match. Photograph: ANI Photo

A 232-year-old record has been shattered in the ongoing President's Trophy in Karachi on Saturday, with Pakistan TV (PTV) puling off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket.

PTV defended a target of 40 runs against Sui Northern Gas, captained by Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood, to etch their name in the record books.

PTV won the match by just two runs and broke a 232-year-old record when the Oldfield team had successfully defended a total of 41 runs against MCC at Lord's back in 1794, winning the game by six runs.

 

PTV's left-arm spinner Ali Usman finished with figures of 6 for 9 to help his team rewrote record books as Sui Northern were bowled out for 37 runs.

In the four-day game, PTV were skittled out for just 166 runs in their first innings and Sui took a 72-run lead by totalling 238 runs.

PTV could manage just 111 runs in their second innings, and, after having taken just a lead of 40 runs, it appeared as if the match was over for them but that was not the case.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
