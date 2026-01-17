HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss

U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 17, 2026 14:00 IST

x

Ayush Mahtre

IMAGE: India and Bangladesh captains skip handshake. Photograph: ICC/X

Team India U19’s Under-19 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Bulawayo on Saturday had tension written all over it even before a ball was bowled.

When Indian captain Ayush Mhatre and his Bangladesh counterpart Azizul Hakim Tamim walked out for the toss, the usual pre-match handshake was missing, given the current political strain between the two countries.

 

It was a scene that felt uncomfortably familiar, recalling similar instances involving India and Pakistan in recent tournaments.

India U19 wobble

Bangladesh won and toss and asked India to bat first. What followed did little to ease the mood for India as they suffered a jolting start as Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi were dismissed off successive deliveries, leaving the innings in tatters at 2 for 2 inside the first three overs. By the seventh over, India had crawled to 27 for 2, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra trying to calm the nerves and rebuild.

India had arrived at the match on the back of a win over the USA in their tournament opener.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ICC team heads for Dhaka amid T20 World Cup standoff
ICC team heads for Dhaka amid T20 World Cup standoff
Bangladesh players' body chief getting death threats
Bangladesh players' body chief getting death threats
Bangladesh players call off boycott; BPL resumes
Bangladesh players call off boycott; BPL resumes
No stars, all grit as Saurashtra face Vidarbha in VHT final
No stars, all grit as Saurashtra face Vidarbha in VHT final
Kohli-Anushka buy 5-acre land in Alibaug for Rs 38 crore
Kohli-Anushka buy 5-acre land in Alibaug for Rs 38 crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

PM Mark Carney sounds alarm on New World Order, hails developing Canada-China ties2:42

PM Mark Carney sounds alarm on New World Order, hails...

Kannur: Excise Intelligence team raids and dismantles illicit liquor distillation unit0:54

Kannur: Excise Intelligence team raids and dismantles...

World famous Jallikattu begins in Alanganallur on the third day of Pongal2:06

World famous Jallikattu begins in Alanganallur on the...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO