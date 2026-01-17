U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss

IMAGE: India and Bangladesh captains skip handshake. Photograph: ICC/X

Team India U19’s Under-19 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Bulawayo on Saturday had tension written all over it even before a ball was bowled.

When Indian captain Ayush Mhatre and his Bangladesh counterpart Azizul Hakim Tamim walked out for the toss, the usual pre-match handshake was missing, given the current political strain between the two countries.

It was a scene that felt uncomfortably familiar, recalling similar instances involving India and Pakistan in recent tournaments.

India U19 wobble

Bangladesh won and toss and asked India to bat first. What followed did little to ease the mood for India as they suffered a jolting start as Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi were dismissed off successive deliveries, leaving the innings in tatters at 2 for 2 inside the first three overs. By the seventh over, India had crawled to 27 for 2, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra trying to calm the nerves and rebuild.

India had arrived at the match on the back of a win over the USA in their tournament opener.