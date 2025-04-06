HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IAF Akash Ganga instructor dies during skydiving 'demo drop'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 06, 2025 10:21 IST

A para jump instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash skydiving team succumbed to injuries suffered during a "demo drop" in Agra on Saturday, the IAF said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to police, Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari (41) jumped from a helicopter at approximately 9:30 AM. However, his parachute didn't open on time due to a technical malfunction, causing him to fall directly to the ground.

Sources said that the officer died at a military hospital.

 

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale said, "Information about the death was received from the Military Hospital at around 12 noon. The Sadar police station has sent the body for postmortem examination."

In a post on X, the force said, "A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss, and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief," the IAF posted on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
