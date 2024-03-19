News
India tour Australia: Perth likely to host Test series opener

Source: PTI
March 19, 2024 11:13 IST
Action from a Test match played between Australia and India in Perth, in December 2018

IMAGE: Action from a Test match played between Australia and India in Perth, in December 2018. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Perth is set to host the opening Test of the five-match series during the much-anticipated India's tour of Australia later this year.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney have also been picked as the venues for the blockbuster series.

 

"Adelaide will host the second Test and Brisbane the third, with the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests keeping their traditional time slots in Melbourne and Sydney," the report said.

The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair.

Cricket Australia is yet to come out with its schedule for the next season but a final announcement is expected by the end of this month.

The series is likely to start in late November this year.

It will be the first time India will play a five-match series in Australia since the 1991-92 tour, which the hosts won 4-0.

In the past four series between the two teams, India have won on all four occasions, including back-to-back Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

In the 2018-19 series, Perth had hosted the second Test, which the hosts won by 146 runs. Ahead of the 2020-21 series between the two countries, Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) was reportedly upset with the Cricket Australia's decision to not allot a single Test to Perth.

Source: PTI
PIX: New Gujarat Titans skipper Gill joins team
Gavaskar raises concern over Pant's return
PIX: Diallo winner sends Man United into FA Cup semis
Key Cong meet today to finalise manifesto, candidates
Champions Trophy won't be shifted out of Pakistan: PCB
10 Tamil Comedies You Must Watch On OTT
Why Sensex, Nifty crashed on Tuesday morning

