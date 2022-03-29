News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's what Mumbai Police are paid for IPL security

Here's what Mumbai Police are paid for IPL security

Source: PTI
March 29, 2022 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A security guard wearing protective facemask outside the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala (Image used for representative purposes)

IMAGE: A security guard wearing protective facemask outside the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala (Image used for representative purposes). Photograph: BCCI

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owes Rs 14.82 crore to the city police for the security they provided to various cricket matches, a police official claimed on Tuesday.

 

The police have sent multiple reminders to MCA officials in the last couple of years, but they have not paid the charges for the security provided to matches, including the women's World Cup, T20, Test and one-day matches, he said.

The official also said the MCA has paid Rs 4.20 crore for the police security provided to the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and there was no outstanding amount for it.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!
Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!
SEE: How Punjab, Delhi Celebrated Wins
SEE: How Punjab, Delhi Celebrated Wins
SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess
SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess
Onion production likely to be more than last year
Onion production likely to be more than last year
Kangana DARES you to look away!
Kangana DARES you to look away!
Masti Time For Models!
Masti Time For Models!
Priyanka Goes For a Drive
Priyanka Goes For a Drive

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Hardik Bowls At High Speeds!

Hardik Bowls At High Speeds!

The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!

The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances