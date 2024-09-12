Head Goes From 15 To 51 In 7 Balls!

IMAGE: Travis Head gave Sam Curran a belting in the 5th over of the first Ausralia-England T20I game. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Australia opener Travis Head (59 off 23) smashed his way into the record books to join an elite list of Aussie batters!

On his way to a 19-ball 50, Head smashed 30 runs in a single over in the first T20I match against England in Southampton.

A man who boasts a strike rate of 159.22 in the shortest format, Head became the fifth Aussie cricketer to score most runs in an over in T20Is.

The dashing left-hander joined the likes of compatriots Ricky Ponting, Daniel Christian and Mitchell Marsh who have matched the landmark.

The international record for most runs from one T20I over came last month when Samoa's Darius Visser smashed 39 from one over against Vanuatu.

There have been five previous occasions in men's T20I where 36 runs have been taken from one over, including Yuvraj Singh's famous effort at the 2007 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Head slammed Sam Curran for three fours and three sixes during the fifth over of Australia's innings to help his team compile 179 at The Rose Bowl, which proved too much for the Three Lions as they were bowled out for just 151.

IMAGE: Travis Head smashed a 19-ball 50. Photograph: X

It was the fourth time this year that Head has scored a half-century at T20I level and continued the form that has seen the left-hander rise to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings and claim the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

The 28-run triumph in the first T20I gave Australia a 1-0 lead over England in the three match series ahead of the next contest in Cardiff on Friday.