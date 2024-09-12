News
Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!

Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 12, 2024 07:07 IST
Virat Kohli with Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during a training session. Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives
 

The Indian cricket team is set to face a stern test as they embark on a demanding Test season, starting with a series against Bangladesh on September 19.

In the coming months, India will face a relentless schedule, competing against Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia in back-to-back series.

As the team prepares for these crucial matches, Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir took part in a fun interaction on the sidelines of the Delhi Premier League T20.

In a video shared by the Delhi Premier League, Gambhir was asked to name cricketers based on single words.

Video: Kind courtesy Delhi Premier League T20/Instagram

 

His responses were as follows:

Badshah: Yuvraj Singh

Angry Young Man: Me, Myself

Dabang: Sachin Tendulkar

Shahenshah: Virat Kohli

Khiladi: Jasprit Bumrah

Mr. Perfectionist: Rahul Dravid

Tiger: Sourav Ganguly

Hmmmm...

