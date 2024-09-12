Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!

The Indian cricket team is set to face a stern test as they embark on a demanding Test season, starting with a series against Bangladesh on September 19.
In the coming months, India will face a relentless schedule, competing against Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia in back-to-back series.
As the team prepares for these crucial matches, Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir took part in a fun interaction on the sidelines of the Delhi Premier League T20.
In a video shared by the Delhi Premier League, Gambhir was asked to name cricketers based on single words.
His responses were as follows:
Badshah: Yuvraj Singh
Angry Young Man: Me, Myself
Dabang: Sachin Tendulkar
Shahenshah: Virat Kohli
Khiladi: Jasprit Bumrah
Mr. Perfectionist: Rahul Dravid
Tiger: Sourav Ganguly
