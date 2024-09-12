Hardik Pandya Ready To Unleash Fury

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya is gearing up for a comeback that cricket fans have been eagerly awaiting.

The 30 year old, who played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, is set to return to competitive cricket in the coming three match T20I series against Bangladesh.

The series, scheduled for October, will take place in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad. As the anticipation for the team announcement grows, Hardik took to Instagram to showcase his intense training regimen.

In the video, he can be seen lifting weights and performing stretching exercises, demonstrating his dedication to regaining peak fitness.