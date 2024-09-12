News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Head, Short fire Australia to easy win over England

Head, Short fire Australia to easy win over England

September 12, 2024 03:23 IST
Travis Head

IMAGE: Australia opener Travis Head celebrates completing his 50 off just 19 balls during the first T20 International against England, at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain, on Wednesday. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Travis Head struck a remarkable 19-ball half century, including 30 off one over, as Australia beat England by 28 runs in the first match of their T20 series in Southampton on Wednesday.

Head clobbered four sixes and eight fours in an explosive innings of 59 off 23 balls as Australia put up 86 without loss in 5.5 overs.

 

Opener Matthew Short also struck two sixes in his knock of 41, but Australia, having reached the halfway point on 118-2, were pegged back by England's spinners to end on 179 all out.

England, featuring T20 debutants Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton, were never really in the hunt on a chilly evening as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Sean Abbott took three wickets and Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa two apiece as England were all out for 151.

The second match in the T20 series takes place in Cardiff on Friday.

