What Rohit Sharma Does In The Gym!

Photographs: Kind courtesy MCA/X

Rohit Sharma has always been known for his intense dedication to the game, but an Instagram reel reveales a different side of the 37-year-old Team India captain: His goofy, lighthearted personality.

In the viral video, Rohit participates in the popular '99% and 1%' trend, showcasing his rigorous training routine in the first half and his playful side in the second.

Video: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram =

While he's seen lifting weights and sweating it out in the gym, the video quickly takes a humorous turn as Rohit jokes around with his gym buddies and shares laughter-filled moments.

The reel perfectly encapsulates Rohit's dual nature: Fierce competitor on the field and fun-loving individual off it.

As he prepares for the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Rohit's training regimen is in full swing, but his playful spirit ensures that he stays grounded and enjoys the process.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, gearing up for the series against Bangladesh, also shared glimpses of his intense training regimen at the gym.