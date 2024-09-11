News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Rohit Sharma Does In The Gym!

What Rohit Sharma Does In The Gym!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 11, 2024 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma hits the gym

Photographs: Kind courtesy MCA/X
 

Rohit Sharma has always been known for his intense dedication to the game, but an Instagram reel reveales a different side of the 37-year-old Team India captain: His goofy, lighthearted personality.

In the viral video, Rohit participates in the popular '99% and 1%' trend, showcasing his rigorous training routine in the first half and his playful side in the second.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram =

Rohit Sharma

While he's seen lifting weights and sweating it out in the gym, the video quickly takes a humorous turn as Rohit jokes around with his gym buddies and shares laughter-filled moments.

The reel perfectly encapsulates Rohit's dual nature: Fierce competitor on the field and fun-loving individual off it.

As he prepares for the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Rohit's training regimen is in full swing, but his playful spirit ensures that he stays grounded and enjoys the process.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, gearing up for the series against Bangladesh, also shared glimpses of his intense training regimen at the gym.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Bangla Tests: Will Pant Edge Out Jurel?
Bangla Tests: Will Pant Edge Out Jurel?
Sarfaraz vs Rahul: Who will get the selectors' nod?
Sarfaraz vs Rahul: Who will get the selectors' nod?
6'4 Spinner Called For India Nets
6'4" Spinner Called For India Nets
Aparna Yadav likens PM to Parashuram, self to Eklavya
Aparna Yadav likens PM to Parashuram, self to Eklavya
We're treated like second-class citizens: Para champ
We're treated like second-class citizens: Para champ
Patna blasts: HC commutes death of 4 to 30 yrs in jail
Patna blasts: HC commutes death of 4 to 30 yrs in jail
ICC delegation to Pakistan: Will India play in CT?
ICC delegation to Pakistan: Will India play in CT?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Mission Impossible For Bangladesh

Mission Impossible For Bangladesh

What's Bothering Rohit?

What's Bothering Rohit?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances