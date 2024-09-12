Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket

IMAGE: Northamptonshire's Yuzvendra Chahal took 9 for 99 in the match against Derbyshire, September 1, 2024. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/X

Yuzvendra Chahal is lighting up County cricket and how!

On his English county cricket debut, the leg-spinner recorded his career-best match figures of 9 for 99 to help Northamptonshire beat Derbyshire.

He spun a web around clueless Derby batters and in the first innings took 5 for 45 and followed it up with 4 for 54 in the 2nd innings to be named player of the match.

With these figures he completed 100 first class wickets.

He led his team out of the field after the win and tweeted later 'Nothing like the red cherry.'

With these exploits Chahal would have certainly made the selectors take notice.

But with a wealth of spin options in the Indian squad, will he be considered for the New Zealand series starting next month?

We'll be waiting and watching as will be Yuzi Chahal.