Hazlewood gets all clear after injury scare

Hazlewood gets all clear after injury scare

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 12, 2025 13:26 IST

Josh Hazlewood went to get scans after bowling for New South Wales on the third day of a Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood went to get scans after bowling for New South Wales on the third day of a Sheffield Shield match against Victoria. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood went to hospital for scans on a possible hamstring injury during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday but was later cleared of a strain and will travel to Perth for next week's first Ashes Test.

Both Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, who was named in the Test squad as a back-up fast bowler, went to get scans after bowling for New South Wales on the third day of a Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

 

"Hazlewood left the field late in Victoria's innings at the SCG today, reporting tightness in his right hamstring. He underwent precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"(He) will join the Australian squad as planned in Perth (and) will train as planned in the lead-up to the first Test."

With skipper Pat Cummins already out of the series opener because of a back injury, Australia are expected to send out Hazlewood with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland as their pace attack.

Uncapped Abbott was confirmed as suffering a "moderate-grade hamstring" injury, Cricket Australia said.

"He will not be available for selection for the first test match in Perth and his return-to-play plan will be developed over the coming weeks," the statement added.

Hazlewood, who took 1-22 in his nine overs, did not come out to bat and was clearly limping when he came to shake hands with the other players after Victoria won the match.

Cummins, though, said his fellow quick had been "chipper" after his scan.

"We're a week away from The test series so we always err on the side of caution, they wanted to find out what was happening before pushing it and potentially making anything worse," the Australia captain told reporters at a sponsorship announcement.

The first Test against England starts at Perth Stadium on November 21 with further clashes taking place in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney around New Year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Wary India May Avoid Turning Tracks
In-form Jurel to play opening Test against SA
Evolving Eng confident of tasting Ashes success Down Under
Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries
'Paying Rs 23.75 Cr is too high for player like Iyer'
