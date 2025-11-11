HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Evolving England confident of tasting Ashes success Down Under

Evolving England confident of tasting Ashes success Down Under

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 15:41 IST

x

Joe Root will be expected to break his century duck in Australia in the upcoming Ashes series

IMAGE: Joe Root will be expected to break his century duck in Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

England's batters will relish the pace and bounce of Australian wickets during the Ashes series as they will allow Ben Stokes' side to play with their trademark aggression and put home bowlers under pressure, assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said.

Lively Australian tracks are expected to test England's high-tempo "Bazball" style, introduced by head coach Brendon McCullum, but Trescothick said on Tuesday the tourists are confident they can thrive in those conditions.

 

"The style of cricket we play is to try and put the bowlers under pressure," Trescothick told reporters in Perth, where his team are preparing for the November 21 series opener.

"Playing on bouncy pitches, where the ball comes onto the bat nicely, is something we always talk about trying to get back at home. It suits our style of play, which we're happy with.

"Definitely, the pitches have generally evolved in the last few years in Australia but you still expect them to be quick and bouncy and maybe have a bit more in it for the bowlers compared to years gone by."

Australia have won the last two home series 4-0 and whitewashed England 5-0 in 2013-14.

Trescothick, who played in three Ashes campaigns including a triumphant 2005 series on home soil, said England's batters were also looking to be smarter on the pitch.

"We're always trying to evolve," the 49-year-old added.

"Certain things have helped us along the way but as a mantra we're always trying to remain positive and put oppositions under pressure, whether we're bowling or batting."

Joe Root will head into the five-match series seeking a first century Down Under and Trescothick backed the top-ranked Test batter to break his duck.

"The way he's gone in the last couple of years will probably explain that he's comfortable with what he's trying to do at the moment and how he's playing his game," Trescothick said.

"We've seen Joe grow massively in the last three seasons under McCullum and Ben Stokes in the style of play that we've had. His game has gone to the next level and hence the reason where he is in the rankings.

"You'd be very surprised if he doesn't carry on in that same sort of vein, the style of player that he is."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Denied China visa, Nagal seeks embassy's help
Denied China visa, Nagal seeks embassy's help
10 year old trailblazer Atiqa makes history again!
10 year old trailblazer Atiqa makes history again!
Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?
Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?
Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries
Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries
Pak to get Shadab boost for tri-series
Pak to get Shadab boost for tri-series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast site near Red Fort2:04

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Maa Pateshwari temple in Balrampur1:53

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Maa Pateshwari...

Red Fort Delhi Blast After the blast in Delhi, FSL team and security personnel present at the spot4:16

Red Fort Delhi Blast After the blast in Delhi, FSL team...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO