HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Paying Rs 23.75 Cr is too high for player like Venky Iyer'

'Paying Rs 23.75 Cr is too high for player like Venky Iyer'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 18:41 IST

x

In IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer scored just 142 runs in 11 matches

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer scored just 142 runs in 11 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Yash Kashikar/X
IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer scored just 142 runs in 11 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has shared his thoughts on what should be Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) retention decision on all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

 

Although the official list of retentions will be announced on Saturday, KKR are yet to reveal which players they plan to release. However, Finch believes the franchise should re-evaluate their approach toward Iyer's retention.

"Paying Rs 23.75 crore is too high for a player like Venkatesh Iyer, who has been used out of position as a middle-order batter without utilising his bowling," JioStar expert Finch said while analysing the team's possible moves.

"While Venkatesh Iyer has been a match-winner for KKR, being their top scorer in 2021 and helping them lift the trophy in 2024, his inconsistent role and high price tag don't align," Finch explained on JioStar.

In 2021, Venkatesh arrived as a storm, scoring 370 runs in ten games, which was his debut season, as KKR reached the final, but they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In their title-winning year in 2024, the southpaw again scored 370 runs.

In the 2025 season, he scored 142 runs in 11 games, with one fifty, at an average of 20.28.

The former Australian opener suggested that KKR could benefit from releasing Iyer and attempting to buy him back at a more balanced price point.

"KKR should consider releasing him to free up funds and potentially buy him back at a more reasonable price that matches his current role in the team," Finch added.

With the retention deadline nearing, eyes will be on KKR's final list and whether the franchise decides to retain one of their most impactful yet unpredictable performers.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill, Bumrah, Sai tune up for South Africa challenge
Gill, Bumrah, Sai tune up for South Africa challenge
Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?
Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?
Denied China visa, Nagal seeks embassy's help
Denied China visa, Nagal seeks embassy's help
Evolving Eng confident of tasting Ashes success Down Under
Evolving Eng confident of tasting Ashes success Down Under
Ranji: Rekhade powers Vidarbha to big win over Odisha
Ranji: Rekhade powers Vidarbha to big win over Odisha

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

56 inch must answer Congress Nana Patole demands accountability in Delhi Red Fort blast1:42

56 inch must answer Congress Nana Patole demands...

JDU MP Sanjay Jha hails high voter enthusiasm in final phase in Bihar, calls it positive sign1:22

JDU MP Sanjay Jha hails high voter enthusiasm in final...

Family of suspect Dr Muzammil demands release claims fake allegations with Delhi blast3:04

Family of suspect Dr Muzammil demands release claims fake...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO