Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Have you seen Nayak?' Shakib lashes out at BCB

'Have you seen Nayak?' Shakib lashes out at BCB

Source: PTI
January 05, 2023 14:37 IST
'If they made me the BPL CEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything'

Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan cites Bollywood film in scathing criticism of BCB. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for MCC

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has made a reference to Bollywood movie 'Nayak' in a scathing criticism of his country's cricket board for its failure to market the Bangladesh Premier League.

In the movie, Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor) is challenged by the chief minister to run the state for a day and solve the problems facing it.

 

"If they made me the BPL CEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything. You have seen the movie Nayak right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day," Shakib told reporters.

"I would do the players' draft and auction (on time) and hold the BPL during a free time. We will have all the modern technologies. There will be quality broadcast and home and away venues."

BPL, a domestic T20 league, was launched by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2012 beginning with six franchises, which has since added one more team.

The leading wicket-taker in BPL history, Shakib claimed that the BCB never showed any intention to popularise the tournament.

"I don't know about the standard of BPL. It is difficult to say whether we could not or didn't want (to make it successful)."

"I don't see any reason not to do if we want with the possibility we have in Bangladesh. I think we've never wanted to do anything honestly," Shakib said.

One of the world's premier all-rounders in the past decade, Shakib added, "I don't see what's stopping us if we have the willingness (to correct things).

"If we are willing, I don't see any reason not to have the DRS, the draft or auction not being held three months in advance, or the teams wouldn't be confirmed two months in advance."

"The players are only available for one or two matches. Nobody really knows for how long they are available."

Shakib expressed his disappointment even as new T20 leagues such as SA20 get ready to roll. 

