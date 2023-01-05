News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan once more

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan once more

Source: PTI
January 05, 2023 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Asia Cup in September but itinerary and venue not announced

Asia Cup

IMAGE: Asia Cup will be held in September 2023. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday said that the Asia Cup, to be played in 50-over format, will be held in September this year, though the itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

 

Pakistan is the original host of the Asia Cup this year but the BCCI is not keen on playing there owing to political tension between the two countries.

The then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had opposed the BCCI's stand and even threatened boycott of the 50-over World Cup in India.

But following a change of guard in the PCB, with Raja being replaced by Najam Sethi, there could be some positive development.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier team.

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions in the UAE after they beat Pakistan in the final. The tournament was played in T20 format because of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

With India set to host the ODI World Cup later this year and the focus of all the participating teams being on the 50-over format, this year's Asia Cup will be held in that format.

BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah, while releasing the calendar for the next two years said the schedule "signals our unparalleled efforts and passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket."

A total of 145 ODI and T20I matches will be played during the two-year cycle (between 2023-2024) announced by ACC. There will be 75 games in 2023 and 70 games in 2024.

Also, the Emerging (U23) Asia Cup is back and will be held in the 50-over format in July this year for men and involve eight teams. The tournament next year will be held in December but in T20 format.

The women's Emerging Asia Cup this year in June will be T20 affair involving eight teams. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
I'm 100 per cent available: Green shuts down IPL fears
I'm 100 per cent available: Green shuts down IPL fears
ICC T20 Rankings: Kishan, Hooda make massive gains
ICC T20 Rankings: Kishan, Hooda make massive gains
Injured Samson out of 2nd T20I vs SL
Injured Samson out of 2nd T20I vs SL
Man who urinated on AI passenger is from Mumbai
Man who urinated on AI passenger is from Mumbai
Djokovic survives scare to reach Adelaide quarters
Djokovic survives scare to reach Adelaide quarters
What's Jacqueline Doing In Vaishnodevi?
What's Jacqueline Doing In Vaishnodevi?
Sonakshi's CHILLY Experience!
Sonakshi's CHILLY Experience!

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan

What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan

Rain leaves Khawaja stranded on 195, Aus in command

Rain leaves Khawaja stranded on 195, Aus in command

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances