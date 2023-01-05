News
PSG Teammates Give Messi Guard Of Honour

PSG Teammates Give Messi Guard Of Honour

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 05, 2023 06:13 IST
IMAGE: Lionel Messi is all smiles as he gets the guard of honour from PSG teammates. Photograph: PSG/Twitter

World Cup-winning Captain Lionel Messi received a king's welcome in Paris on Wednesday.

Messi was given a guard of honour by his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates and support staff when he returned for training at the Parc des Princes stadium.

After the guard of honour, the Argentina star was felicitated with an award plaque by PSG advisor Luis Campos.

Argentina won its third World Cup and Messi's first of his career after beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Doha on December 18.

Messi received the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup for being the best player in the tournament. He scored seven goals to his PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe's tally of eight goals. Frenchman Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot for being the top scorer in the tournament.

PSG lead Ligue 1 with 44 points, four more than Lens in second place.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
