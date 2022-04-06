Have RCB Won The IPL?

Anyone watching the scenes in the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room after they beat the Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets and 5 balls to spare at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday night would have thought RCB had finally laid their hands on IPL silverware!

There was much hugging and celebration at the RCB win.

Please click on the images for glimpses of RCB's post match celebrations and more.

IMAGE: David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Anuj Rawat are THRILLED by the victory!

All photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Virat Kohli lauds Shahbaz Ahmed for his blistering 45 runs off 26 balls; behind Shahbaz and Virat, Mohammed Siraj, who as The Great Sunil Gavaskar pointed out last evening, always gives his 100% every game.

IMAGE: Virat hugs Dinesh Karthik whose unbeaten 44 runs off just 23 balls took RCB home.

IMAGE: RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, former RCB leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who is doing so well for his new team, and IPL Legend and Rajasthan Royals Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler was just magnificent at the death for the Royals, belting one big six after another. Virat didn't have a good game. He was run out by former RCB team-mate Yuzi Chahal, who didn't look too happy after the deed was done.

IMAGE: A banner at the game remembers one of RCB's biggest fans, the late movie superstar Puneeth 'Appu' Rajkumar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com