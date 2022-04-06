News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I'm not done yet: Dinesh Karthik

I'm not done yet: Dinesh Karthik

April 06, 2022 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I'm making a conscious effort to tell myself that I'm not done yet'

Dinesh Karthik

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore's veteran batter Dinesh Karthik who played a vital role in his team's win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Tuesday said that he is making a conscious effort to tell himself that he is not done yet.

The wicketkeeper-batter struck a superb unbeaten 44 off 23 deliveries and raised 67 runs for the sixth wicket partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed as they rescued RCB from a precarious 87/5 midway through the chase.

 

RCB chased down the target of 170 in a high-octane clash.

Dinesh Karthik who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match; in the post-match presentation said, ‘I think I made a conscious effort this year to do justice to myself because the last year, I felt I could have done better. The way I trained was much better this time around. Credit to the person who trained with me. I'm making a conscious effort to tell myself that I'm not done yet.’

He said with RCB facing a tough asking rate, he planned his innings in such a way that they achieved the target.

‘When I went in, we needed 12 rpo and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can takedown. I've tried to play as much white-ball cricket as possible, and prepare as many scenarios as possible. A lot of people have spent time with me on this journey, leading upto the tournament and it's the work that goes unnoticed mostly. I think T20 cricket, it's mostly premeditating but you also need to be clear about where to target,’ said the 36-year-old Chennai-born batter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'DK is playing his best cricket'
'DK is playing his best cricket'
Sanju Samson assesses Royals loss
Sanju Samson assesses Royals loss
IPL PIX: DK guides RCB to win against Rajasthan
IPL PIX: DK guides RCB to win against Rajasthan
'Is PPF best low-risk investment?'
'Is PPF best low-risk investment?'
SKY Ready; Mumbai Indians Relieved
SKY Ready; Mumbai Indians Relieved
Will Modi Revive Farm Laws?
Will Modi Revive Farm Laws?
Turning Point: DK-Ahmed Swing It RCB Way
Turning Point: DK-Ahmed Swing It RCB Way

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Top Performer: DK, The Perfect Finisher

Top Performer: DK, The Perfect Finisher

Turning Point: DK-Ahmed Swing It RCB Way

Turning Point: DK-Ahmed Swing It RCB Way

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances