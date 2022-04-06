News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sanju Samson assesses Royals loss

Source: PTI
April 06, 2022 00:23 IST
Sanju Samson

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson expressed disappointment after his side lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Tuesday.

Brilliant display of batting by Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped Royal Challengers Bangalore in defeating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.

 

"I can't point out one moment where we lost the game. I thought it was a great effort to put up that total on such a slow wicket after losing the toss. Jos and Hetmyer batted brilliantly at the death. Taking the match to the last over with the dew coming in was a great effort as well," said Sanju Samson in a post-match presentation.

"(On whether he asked the umpires to change the ball because of dew) No I didn't, I was confident about my bowlers. DK is someone with a lot of experience. We just need to take our time to set the field. Lot of positives to take out of this loss, and we can learn a lot of things as well," he added.

IPL 2022

