Top Performer: DK, The Perfect Finisher

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik smashed 44 not out off 23 balls to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankheden stadium, April 5, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

RCB was always about Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers, but this season a new name is hogging the limelight -- that being Dinesh Karthik.

So far this season in the IPL his batting stats read -- 32* (14) vs Punjab Kings; 14* (7) vs KKR and Tuesday night's special: 44* (23) vs Rajasthan Royals.

Karthik has been a proven finisher over the years and this IPL in particular he has been outstanding.

Chasing 170 for victory, RCB started well but lost five wickets within no time to bring Karthk to bat. He seemed like a man on a mission. He wasted no time in making his intent clear as he went after fellow Tamil Nadu player Ravichandran Ashwin, clobbering him for 21 runs in an over.

He played a calm innings with clean shots, all this while giving Shahbaz Ahmed enough strike as both carved out a good 67 run stand that eventually proved to be the difference.

Karthik played a knock that was mature and accurate. There was never a rash shot and he did just well enough to keep the scoreboard moving and then put the foot on the pedal when it demanded.

Within moments he turned the course of the game.

Tuesday's knock at the Wankhede stadium was another testimony to the fact that Karthik is going nowhere and there is still a lot left in the tank.

After the match, DK told broadcasters that he had 'worked very hard ahead of this IPL season', adding, 'I've decided this year that I'll do justice to myself. I felt I could've done better last year. I'm not done yet.'

We can't wait for more DK fireworks in RCB matches to come.