Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harmanpreet hails team's collective effort in Aus win

Harmanpreet hails team's collective effort in Aus win

December 24, 2023 17:15 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/X

After India Women's convincing eight-wicket triumph over Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed gratitude to her entire team for their collective effort.

During the post-match presentation, Kaur credited their bowling coach's advice on taking wickets without being defensive, acknowledging its positive impact.

"Everyone in the team contributed, everyone was there to win the game for the team. Our bowling coach is telling them about how to take wickets and not be defensive. That's really helping us.”

 

She extended thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and selectors for their support, stating, "I want to thank BCCI for giving us this opportunity and secondly all our selectors - they have given us the best side and shown trust on each and every member."

Looking ahead, Kaur expressed hope for more Test matches in the upcoming years, emphasising the positive results achieved when everything aligns.

"When everything works together, you get positive results. Hopefully, we'll get many more Test games in upcoming years. Thanks to the crowd. Everything went really well for us," she concluded.

AGENCIES
