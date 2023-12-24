Kohli rejoins Team India before 1st Test vs SA

IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s eagerly awaited comeback is scheduled for December 26. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Star batter Virat Kohli has returned to the Indian red-ball squad in South Africa for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against the Proteas, ending a short absence due to personal reasons.

His eagerly awaited comeback is scheduled for December 26, marking Kohli's return to the field following the World Cup final heartbreak last month.

The impending two-match Test series contributes to the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, where India currently leads with a formidable 66.67 points percentage from a win and a draw.

Kohli's presence is vital, given his stellar performance in the previous WTC cycle and recent contributions against the West Indies.