News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Brij Bhushan declares 'I'm done with wrestling' amidst chaos

Brij Bhushan declares 'I'm done with wrestling' amidst chaos

Source: PTI
December 24, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brij Bhushan

IMAGE: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Parliament House. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he is 'done' with the sport and the newly-elected body will now take care of it as he has many more responsibilities to look into, including next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Brij Bhushan's comments came soon after his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda following Sports Ministry's suspension of the WFI till further orders.

The basis of suspension WFI's 'hasty announcement' of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals 'without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers' for preparations.

 

The ministry also said the new body was working under "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

"Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling in India, it has to be done by the new elected body," Brij Bhushan told PTI.

"I have nothing to do with the sport now. I have other responsibilities to focus now. I will be away from the politics of this sport," he added.

Brij Bhushan is a sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The top wrestlers of the country -- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik -- had led the agitation against Brij Bhushan after accusing him of sexual harassment against female grapplers.

Bajrang had returned his Padma Shri award to the government on Friday in protest over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI chief. On Thursday, Sakshi Malik quit wrestling for the same reason.

It has been learnt that the ad-hoc panel, which was led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, will be asked to manage the affairs till suspension is lifted. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
Grave injustice done to her: Priyanka Gandhi
Grave injustice done to her: Priyanka Gandhi
'A solid leadership is required in WFI'
'A solid leadership is required in WFI'
Missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned
Missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned
'Successful listing is justice to RE development'
'Successful listing is justice to RE development'
Renewable energy: Avaada, others up the ante
Renewable energy: Avaada, others up the ante
Neeraj Chopra's Gold Rush: A Year of Triumphs
Neeraj Chopra's Gold Rush: A Year of Triumphs

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

'Is it a crime to be close to Brij Bhushan?'

'Is it a crime to be close to Brij Bhushan?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances