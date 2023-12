Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

In a historic achievement, India secured its inaugural victory against Australia in women's Test cricket at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

On Day 4 of the one-off Test match, India successfully chased down a target of 75 runs on Sunday, marking a significant milestone for the women's cricket team.

After Australia's 219 and India's impressive reply of 406, the hosts comfortably chased down the 261-run target, securing a memorable win under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy.