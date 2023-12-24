News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » From rejection to record: Starc's IPL journey revealed

From rejection to record: Starc's IPL journey revealed

Source: PTI
December 24, 2023 15:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prioritising international cricket has helped my game: Mitchell  Starc on turning down multiple IPL fortunes

Mitchell Starc

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mitchell Starc/Instagram

Senior Australian seamer Mitchell Starc has admitted that he had in the past turned down multiple lucrative offers from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prioritise his international career, which has "helped" him in improving his game.

Starc has been roped in by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 24.75 crore during the auction last week, and it would be his first stint in the tournament since 2015.

Starc said that the break during the IPL allowed him to recharge himself and stay fit for the international assignments.

 

"Juggling one cricket schedule is hard enough, let alone when there's two in a relationship. So, I've always spent that time away from cricket with Alyssa or time with family and recharging my body for being as fit and as ready as I can for Australian cricket," he was quoted as saying by AAP.

"I don't regret any of it. I think it's certainly helped my Test cricket. The money is always nice and certainly was this year, but I've always prioritised international cricket, and I think that's helped my game."

Starc's last outing in the IPL was with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the only he has represented in the competition till date.

Signed by the side in 2014, he has featured in 27 matches so far, scalping 34 wickets at an economy of 7.17 and best figures of four for 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future
Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future
Virat Kohli's Spectacular 2023
Virat Kohli's Spectacular 2023
Age-Defying Djokovic Rules 2023
Age-Defying Djokovic Rules 2023
140 private varsities set up in India in past 5 years
140 private varsities set up in India in past 5 years
Houthis attack oil tanker with 25 Indians in Red Sea
Houthis attack oil tanker with 25 Indians in Red Sea
Kohli rejoins Team India before 1st Test vs SA
Kohli rejoins Team India before 1st Test vs SA
India's women claim historic Test victory vs Australia
India's women claim historic Test victory vs Australia

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SEE: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update

SEE: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update

Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances