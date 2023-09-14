Harmanpreet on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list of emerging leaders

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur was among the three Indians picked by TIME Magazine. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Three Indians, including cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, were named by TIME magazine as the top 100 emerging leaders shaping the world.

The '2023 TIME100 Next: the Emerging Leaders Shaping the World' list, released on Wednesday, featured three Indians, Kaur, Nandita Venkatesan and Vinu Daniel. It also featured Indian-origin Nabarun Dasgupta.

Underlining that time at the top has not dulled Kaur's competitive streak, the magazine said the Indian skipper's "fire and flair have been instrumental in transforming women's cricket from fringe curiosity to one of the world's most valuable sporting assets.."

Kaur, 34, secured "legendary status back in 2017 when she scored a then-record 171 not out off just 115 balls in a World Cup match against Australia, leaving spectators agog at her extraordinary talent," the release said.

It said the cricketer is still making headlines, getting suspended for two matches and fined 75 per cent of her match fee in July for criticising umpires during India's draw against Bangladesh.

In March, Kaur was announced as the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Five franchises of the WPL sold for a combined USD 570 million in January, and in March, Kaur led the Mumbai Indians to become the league's first champions.