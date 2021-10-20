News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik will be ready to bowl in T20 World Cup, says Rohit

Hardik will be ready to bowl in T20 World Cup, says Rohit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 20, 2021 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma believes Hardik Pandya will be ready to bowl by the start of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be 'ready' to bowl when the team starts its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Rohit, who is leading the side in the warm-up game against Australia as Virat Kohli has been rested, said the team needs a sixth bowler during the World Cup.

"Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it will be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament," said Rohit at the toss for the warm-up match against Australia.

"We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a sixth bowler," he added.

Pandya's fitness is a concern heading into the tournament as he did not bowl at all for Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded IPL. The team management has repeatedly stated that Pandya's bowling is crucial for the team's balance.

Besides Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were also rested from Wednesday's warm-up game.

"We want to make sure that we get the sixth bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we will try all those things today," Rohit said.

"We wanted to bat first as well, just wanted to try and get runs on the board."

India had beaten England by seven wickets in their first warm-up game on Monday, riding on half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Maxwell credits Kohli, de Villiers for success in IPL
Maxwell credits Kohli, de Villiers for success in IPL
Meet India's T20 World Cup Team
Meet India's T20 World Cup Team
Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.
Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.
SP practising pariwarvad instead of samajwad: PM
SP practising pariwarvad instead of samajwad: PM
UP custodial death: Priyanka stopped from meeting kin
UP custodial death: Priyanka stopped from meeting kin
Marxist icon, Kerala ex-CM Achuthanandan turns 98
Marxist icon, Kerala ex-CM Achuthanandan turns 98
Aus pacer Pattinson retires from international cricket
Aus pacer Pattinson retires from international cricket

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Yuzi spins his way to impress Dhanu

Yuzi spins his way to impress Dhanu

Spinners will play huge role in T20 World Cup: Rashid

Spinners will play huge role in T20 World Cup: Rashid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances