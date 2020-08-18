Where will Dhoni play his last match? VVS has a clue

August 18, 2020 15:45 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seen in the Indian Premier League that will kick-off next month. Photograph: BCCI

Now that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired from international cricket, the focus will be on his Indian Premier League performances and ultimately where would he play his last match.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman reckons Dhoni would bid the game farewell at his ‘home ground’ Chepauk in Chennai.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via Instagram on August 15th.

“Number one is we all have to recognise that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise has been MS Dhoni’s leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy. But as far as the fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen.

“Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK. I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely, will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his. So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field,’ Laxman said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“I think MS Dhoni’s farewell game will be whenever he plays his last match for CSK. And I can tell you for sure, just like the way Sachin had that farewell match at the Wankhede, I think the farewell match will be at the Chepauk.’

“And all the fans, not only at the ground but around the world, not only the Indian fans but all the cricketing fans will be watching that last game of MS whenever that will happen,” Laxman concluded.