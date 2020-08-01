News
Blessing from God: Hardik shares pic of his baby boy

Blessing from God: Hardik shares pic of his baby boy

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: August 01, 2020 16:30 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Earlier this week, Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy. He had shared the happy news on social media.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old took to Twitter to share a picture with his bundle of joy. Pandya could be seen holding the baby. He captioned the picture, "The blessing from God @natasastankovic."

 

Chris Gayle commented on the picture writing, "Blessings". Actors Suniel Shetty, Aparshakti Khurrana, Karishma Tanna, Karan Tacker and singers Badshah and Sophie Choudry among others commented on the photo. 

In May earlier this year, Pandya had announced through his official social media profiles that he and Natasa are expecting a child. The duo has been engaged since January 2020.

