PIX: Pandyas welcome Hardik Jr home

Hardik Pandya thanked Natasa Stankovic for his 'best gift ever' as the couple brought their son home in Vadodara, on Sunday, August 2.

Lil' Pandya was born on July 30. 'Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever,' Hardik told his Instagram followers.

Natasa posted a picture of Hardik taking over daddy duties.

'My family my world @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys,' Natasa captioned the picture.

Hardik's elder brother Krunal said his happiness knew no bounds.

'Happiness which words can't express! I'm a bade papa now to this beautiful baby boy,' Krunal said.

'Congratulations bhai and Nats Bade papa loves you, little one'"

Pankhuri Sharma, Krunal's wife, also welcomed the baby to their 'mad house'.

';Welcome to the mad house little one @hardikpandya93 @natasastankovic_' Pankhuri said in her Instagram post.