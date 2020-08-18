DREAM XI is IPL title sponsor this season

Last updated on: August 18, 2020 14:56 IST

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 will be Indian Premier League's title sponsors for this season.

Dream 11 won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI on Tuesday

The BCCI and Chinese company Vivo last week decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 IPL beginning on September 19 in the UAE amid the clamour to boycott Chinese products amid widespread anti-China sentiment in India.

In 2017, VIVO had retained the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 with a whopping Rs 2,199 crore bid.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the BCCI declared it would review the deals following the violent clashes between the armies of both the countries in eastern Ladakh.

The clash, which led to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, triggered public outrage and led to calls of boycotting Chinese companies and products.

There were questions raised on the BCCI's decision to retain Chinese sponsors even as the union government banned close to 60 Chinese apps and social media platforms.