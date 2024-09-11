News
'Stand Up For What's Right, Even When It's Hard'

'Stand Up For What's Right, Even When It's Hard'

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 11, 2024 17:35 IST
Archer Sheetal Debi's note to self

IMAGE: Paralympic archer Sheetal Devi's note to self. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Devi/X
 

Indian women's archer Sheetal Devi is an image of courage and deternination.

Sheetal became the first Indian woman to win an archery medal at the Paris Paralympic Games last week when she joined forces with Rakesh Kumar to bag the bronze medal in the mixed team compound archery competition.

The 17 year- old failed to go deep in the individual compound archery event at the Games but fought back brilliantly in the team event to return home a Paralympic champ.

And on Wednesday, Sheetal posted a heart felt note to self on her social media handles, words that will resonate with all her friends and followers.

'Dear Me, Remember, there's bad, but there's also good. Trust the path and don't let fear hold you back. Use your status to help someone and give back generously. Keep your kindness private, never seeking praise on social media or otherwise -- the recipient's pride matters too.

'Forgive, but don't forget. Stand up for what's right, even when it's hard. Cherish happy memories with loved ones and hold them close. Celebrate yourself, ALWAYS,' her self encouraging tweet read.

Sheetal Devi was eliminated in the round of 16

REDIFF SPORTS
