News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit, Kohli, Pant? Lyon Picks batter he'd most love to dismiss

Rohit, Kohli, Pant? Lyon Picks batter he'd most love to dismiss

Source: PTI
September 11, 2024 19:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant are probably going to be really big ones: Nathan Lyon ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gear up for a long session. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has identified Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant as the three "big ones" to watch out for in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

The five-Test series between India and Australia gets underway Down Under from November 22, part of the World Test Championship.

Besides the big ones, Lyon has also warned that the visitors have an 'amazing line-up', making things massively challenging for the hosts.

 

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are probably going to be the three really big ones. But then, you've still got (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, (Ravindra) Jadeja, and who else will come out—another five, I'm not sure," he told Star Sports.

However, Lyon was confident that if the Australians delivered as a bowling unit over an extended period, it would be beneficial for them.

"But, it's a pretty amazing line-up they've got, so it's going to be a massive challenge. As I said, if we, as a bowling group, are good enough for long periods, hopefully, we can challenge their defence," he added.

The Aussies have failed to win the title since their last series victory in 2014-15 at home.

The Indians have won the title on four consecutive instances since then, winning twice each at home and away, a record for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Besides, they also became the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, and also winning it on multiple occasions.

Overall, India is the most successful side when it comes to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning it on 10 instances, along with a retention.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Agarwal make his case for India comeback?
Can Agarwal make his case for India comeback?
How 2023 ODI WC generated massive economic impact
How 2023 ODI WC generated massive economic impact
Why McCullum is sweating over Buttler's fitness
Why McCullum is sweating over Buttler's fitness
HC tribunal upholds ban on 5 J-K separatist groups
HC tribunal upholds ban on 5 J-K separatist groups
Two Jaish terrorists killed in J-K; op underway
Two Jaish terrorists killed in J-K; op underway
IIT Guwahati dean quits after stir over student death
IIT Guwahati dean quits after stir over student death
Bangladesh's hero reveals his biggest fear
Bangladesh's hero reveals his biggest fear

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Coldplay Can't Be Number One Every Week'

'Coldplay Can't Be Number One Every Week'

SEE: Harbhajan Singh visits Lalbaughcha Raja

SEE: Harbhajan Singh visits Lalbaughcha Raja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances