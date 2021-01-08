News
'New year, same hustle'

By Rediff Cricket
January 08, 2021 16:34 IST
Hardik Pandya returned to his training routine on Thursday

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya returned to training on Thursday. Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

After spending quality time with his family after returning from Australia, Hardik Pandya is back in work mode.

The big-hitting all-rounder hit the ground running as he resumed training on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik shared pictures of his training, captioning the images, 'New year, same hustle'.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik was last seen in action in the T20I series against Australia where he was the Player of the Series.

He scored 78 runs in the three games and his match-winning knock of 42 in the second T20I helped India win the T20 series.

IMAGE: Hardik with cousin Vaibhav, second from left, and friends after training.
Rediff Cricket
