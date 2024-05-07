News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Maradona's Golden Ball trophy to be auctioned

Maradona's Golden Ball trophy to be auctioned

May 07, 2024 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Diego Maradona celebrates with the 1986 World Cup trophy after Argentina beat West Germany in the final in Mexico City, on June 29, 1986. Photograph: Tony Marshall/Reuters

Diego Maradona's Golden Ball trophy won for being named the best player at the 1986 World Cup will be auctioned in France in June, the Aguttes auction house said on Tuesday.

 

This is the first Golden Ball to go for auction and while the value is still to be confirmed, the auction house expects it to fetch millions on June 6.

Maradona, who died in 2020, won the award after leading Argentina to World Cup victory in Mexico, scoring five goals at the finals where he captained his country and played every minute of the tournament.

That tournament is probably best remembered for Maradona's two goals against England in the quarter-finals.

Maradona outjumped England keeper Peter Shilton as he thumped in the first goal with a raised fist, which he later dubbed as being scored by the "Hand of God".

The second was an incredible mazy slalom run from his own half, when he dribbled past five English outfield players, and was voted as the "Goal of the Century".

The jersey he wore that day, along with the ball from the match, have both previously been sold at auction.

After his display against England, Maradona went on to score the two goals which defeated Belgium in the semi-final and Argentina won a thrilling final 3-2 against West Germany.

The Golden Ball award was introduced at the 1982 World Cup, and its list of winners include Italy's Paolo Rossi, Romario and Ronaldo of Brazil, Zinedine Zidane of France, while Argentine great Lionel Messi is the only player to have won the accolade twice.

Maradona's award had disappeared before resurfacing among several trophy lots in an auction room.

Recently it was entrusted to Aguttes, which carried out an investigation into its provenance and managed to authenticate it as Maradona's Adidas Golden Ball trophy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Saudi Smash TT: Manika shocks World No 2 Wang
Saudi Smash TT: Manika shocks World No 2 Wang
Relay star wants to set an example for Indian athletes
Relay star wants to set an example for Indian athletes
Paris Olympics may face cybersecurity nightmare
Paris Olympics may face cybersecurity nightmare
Xi appoints new envoy to India after 18-month delay
Xi appoints new envoy to India after 18-month delay
Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours
Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours
Tell Us: What Do You Make Of These Met Gala Outfits?
Tell Us: What Do You Make Of These Met Gala Outfits?
The Hottest Met Gala Looks
The Hottest Met Gala Looks

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Serena, Maria, Venus Shine At Met Gala

Serena, Maria, Venus Shine At Met Gala

Crystal Palace humiliate Man United

Crystal Palace humiliate Man United

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances